The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) today demolished two under-construction farmhouses and a warehouse in the regulated area of Barwala for unauthorised construction.

The farmhouses were in Rehaur village and the warehouse in Barwala village. The drive was led by District Town Planner (DTP) Vikram Kumar on the directions of Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma.

Advertisement

Duty Magistrate Rakesh Kumar, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) SDO Mohit Sharma and a PMDA Field Inspector, along with a heavy police contingent, were present during the drive.

Advertisement

Vikram Kumar said the action was taken to curb unauthorised construction and ensure compliance with regulations in the area. He appealed to the public to obtain the requisite permissions from the competent authority before starting any construction in the regulated area. Construction without approval would be treated as illegal and invite action under the applicable rules and laws, he said.