PML SD Public, Chandigarh

Students brought laurels to the school by winning medals at the inter-school yoga championship. In the girls' U-14 and U-17 categories, the school team won gold medals while the boys' U-17 team claimed silver.

Gurukul Global, Chandigarh

A mobile de-addiction workshop was organised for students of classes VIII, IX and X at the school. Sahil Khanna, founder, Genesis Educates, was the guest speaker on the occasion.

British School, Chandigarh

The school organised its annual day, titled ''Blossoms of Life'. The main highlight was a play based on seven stages of a mortal's life. It featured a system of the different sentiments and emotions human beings go through. The chief guest, Laganpreet Kaur Sandhu, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax (TDS), Panchkula, awarded the winners.

Baseball meet from tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Baseball Association of Chandigarh will organise the Junior State Championship on December 17 and 18 on the Panjab University campus grounds. Players born between 2005 and 2007 will be eligible to participate in the championship. TNS

MDAV-22 claim silver in kho-kho

Chandigarh: MDAV School, Sector 22, claimed second position in the CBSE Cluster Kho-Kho Competition at Dr Dev Raj DAV Public School, Lehragaga, Sangrur. In the boys’ event, the Sector 22 school defeated KSP World School by 21 points and Paradise International School by 7 points before going down against Holy Mary International School by one point. In the girls’ category, the Sector 22 school defeated Ganga International School by six points before facing a one-point defeat against Sant Ishar Singh Public School. TNS

10-wkt win for St Xavier’s-44

Chandigarh: St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, recorded a 10-wicket win over Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45, during the ongoing St Xavier’s Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Sector 45 team was bundled out for 40 runs in 13.5 overs. In reply, the Sector 44 team registered win in the 2nd over. TNS

City’s volleyball squad selected

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Volleyball Association has selected a local team for participating in the 45th Youth National Volleyball Championship at Madhya Pradesh from December 16 to 22. The squad members are Ayush (captain), Rohan, Amandeep, Rohit, Gaurav, Vikrant, Manas, Mani, Aashish, Suraj, Nishcha and Chirag. Aryan Malokta has been appointed as the coach of the team. TNS

GMSSS-19 win netball meet

Chandigarh: Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, won the Inter-School Netball Tournament for Boys’ U-19 category by recording a (13-12) win over Moti Ram School, Sector 27. KB DAV School, Sector 7, claimed the third position by recording a (12-05) victory over St Peter’s School, Sector 37. TNS

Annual sports meet held

Chandigarh: Annual sports meet was held at Government Model High School, Sector 20. Students and teachers of the school participated in various races. TNS

Football trials on December 18

Chandigarh: Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools will conduct trials to induct trainees at its residential academies (boarding school with football training) at the Sector 46 Sports Complex from 8.30 am on December 18. Players born between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2013, will be eligible to participate in the trials.