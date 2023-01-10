NSS camp at PML SD Public School

Chandigarh: A seven-day NSS special camp was organised by PMLSD Public School, Sector 32-C. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Nami Chand Golia, SLO, NSS, UT. He motivated students by explaining the importance of NSS volunteers and how to serve society in the modern time. A self-defence camp was also organised for boys and girls by the Chandigarh Police. This was followed by a traffic awareness programme organised by the UT traffic police. Volunteers also visited Burail village and distributed soaps among residents and explained the importance of health and hygiene. TNS
Gurukul Global School
Chandigarh: A dance workshop was organised for teachers at Gurukul Global School. Everyone was delighted to shake a leg during the workshop that was conducted Rahul, the dance in-charge on the school campus. TNS
AKSIPS 41 Smart School
Chandigarh: An interactive and informative workshop on creative teaching with experiential learning was organised at the AKSIPS Smart School, Sector 41, in collaboration with Ratna Sagar Publications to enable teachers upgrade themselves with latest NEP 2020 teaching and learning strategies. The resource person, Dr Gurmeet Kaur Gill, provided valuable and practical inputs and highlighted strategies of how to create enjoyable and engaging classrooms through activity-based learning which triggered creative and critical thinking in students and enabled them apply their learning productively in real life situations.
