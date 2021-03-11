PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised a special programme to honour the Class IV employees on the special occasion of May Day. The NSS volunteers of the school organised varied events to express their gratitude towards them such as musical chair and a lecture for the employees. The principal, Monica Sharma, thanked them for their valuable services and appreciated their constant support.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with the ICTRC, a national-level counsellor’s training and research organisation, hosted a webinar for principals and chairmans of schools of Northern India and including schools of Gulf countries too. The main objective of the webinar was to provide school administrators, a platform to develop conceptual understanding of the need of a teacher as a counsellor. The session was attended by over 650 national and international school heads and owners. Dr VS Ravindran, Director-General, ICTRC, emphasised on advocating the teachers to be an influencer, being positive and learning constructive criticism.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

A colorful farewell party was held at the school after a gap of two years. The programme included a bouquet of dances, short skits and solo performances. A ramp show was organised for the outgoing students. Hunar won the title of “Miss Gurukul Global” and Shaurya Kashyap became “Mr Gurukul Global”. Aadya and Devansh won the title of “Best Dressed Girl” and “Best Dressed Boy”.

DC Model School, Panchkula

As a mark of respect and regard to the workers of DC Model School, Labour Day was observed in the school. A special assembly was organised by the primary classes where students from Class I to V honoured the workers by presenting them with thanks-giving cads and bouquets. The students expressed their gratitude through poem recitation and speeches.