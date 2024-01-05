PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

On Day 6 of the seven-day NSS Special Camp, the Chandigarh Police organised self-defence training for NSS volunteers. The training was followed by a traffic awareness programme by three Chandigarh Traffic Police officials — Inspector Rajinder, Sub-Inspector Bhupinder and Head-Constable Rajiv.
DAV Police Public School, Panchkula
The annual function of the school was conducted at Indradhanush Auditorium on the theme Udyan — a new dawn full of hopes and aspirations. The day began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a prayer to Goddess Saraswati. The students presented dance performances from states such as Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Bhangra. The chief guest for the event was Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Partap Singh.
