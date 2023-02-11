 PML SD Public, Sector 32 : The Tribune India

School Notes

PML SD Public, Sector 32

Winners of various titles during the farewell function of PML SD Public School in Chandigarh.



The school hosted a farewell party for the students of Class XII. The programme commenced with a welcome song followed by a number of cultural items like western dance and bhangra besides some exciting games. Principal Monica Sharma wished them the best of luck for their future endeavours. Various titles were also awarded on the occasion. Mr Handsome and Miss Charming titles were bagged by Uday Pratap and Ashpreet, respectively.

AKSIPS, Kharar

The school bid adieu to students of the outgoing Class X. Students of Class IX put forth a mix of scintillating dance performances, melodious songs, games and pulsating music that rocked the school auditorium where a function was organised to mark the occasion. The title of Miss AKSIPS-123 was awarded to Avni Kanwar, while Aditya Rawat bagged Master AKSIPS-123 title.

St Mary’s, Chandigarh

The school organised a science exhibition for classes VI to X. The working models prepared by students reflected their innovative ideas, creativity and talent. School chairman Aju Abraham visited the exhibition and got information about each model. Principal Dr Martin Das Rao appreciated the efforts of the students.

CLDAV Senior Public, Panchkula

School team of Nabhanyu and Shourya of Class VIII secured A+ Grade for their project at the 30th National Children Science Congress organised at Science City, SAL Education Campus, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The project also bagged the coveted title of 'The Most Promising Project' for their innovative experimentation.

St Joseph’s, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh

To honour the achievers in various fields, the school conducted an award ceremony. The all-rounder award and uniquely creative award were bagged by Balkaran Singh. The academic super stellar award was given to Arnav Goyal, while Abhyudya Jaswal bagged the award for being the most distinguished sportsperson. Aditya Kashyap was honoured with the best NCC cadet award.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

To celebrate 'Safer Internet Day', a workshop on "Cybercrime and its prevention" was organised on the school premises. DSP Pooja Chaudhary and DSP Sanjay from the Central Detective Training Institute, Sector 36, Chandigarh, shared with students the ways to keep themselves safe from online frauds and crimes. They also taught students how to identify fake links and accounts and advised them to keep their accounts private on every online platform.

