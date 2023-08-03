PMLA court declares GBP directors POs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

A PMLA court declared Raman Gupta, Satish Gupta, Pradeep Gupta and Vinod Gupta, all directors of Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP) group as proclaimed offenders in a complaint filed by the ED Assistant Director for an offence punishable under Section 174 of the IPC, read with Section 63 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED said many summons were issued to the accused for submission of documents and recording statements, but they failed to respond. The PMLA court too issued summons, followed by bailable and non-bailable warrants to the directors, but they failed to appear before the court.

The developer had started commercial and housing projects on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway in Zirakpur, Mohali and New Chandigarh in 2015-16 and 2016-17, but failed to complete these.