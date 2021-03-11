PMLA court summons directors of GBP group

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

The PMLA court here has issued summons to the directors of real estate group Gupta Builders and Promoters (GBP) Private Limited for October 14 on the complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had filed complaints against GBP group directors under Sections 63 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and 174 of the IPC before the court for allegedly disobeying the notices served by the agency.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect against the builder, stemming from multiple cheating cases registered by homebuyers against the directors. The ED has filed complaints against Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Vinod Gupta and Anupam Gupta.

The ED claimed it had issued notices to the accused on various dates for submission of documents and tendering statement, but the accused had wilfully neglected these. The ED had also issued a show-cause notice to the accused but it yielded no response.

After hearing of the arguments, Special Judge Jagjit Singh said the accused seemed to have wilfully disobeyed notices and prima facie committed offences punishable under Section 174 read with Section 63. The accused be summoned accordingly for October 14, the judge said.

Investors have accused the group of failing to offer possession of flats as promised despite taking money. The projects were situated on the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway, Zirakpur, Mohali and New Chandigarh. The ED had carried out searches as various locations of the group recently.