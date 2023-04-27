PM's visit triggers snarl-ups in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Traffic snarl-ups were witnessed in the city roads during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city to pay his last respects to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

The mortal remains of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch were brought to the party office in Sector 28, where many people and leaders assembled to pay homage to the five-time CM.

In view of the PM’s visit, the police had to divert traffic at junctions, resulting in heavy traffic on many roads.

Traffic diversions were made by the police from the transport area light point to the Grain Market chowk on the Madhya Marg and on the road from the Sukhna light point to the transport area light point, which led to snarl-ups on the roads around Sector 28 and Sector 26.

The traffic was also disrupted on the Dakshin Marg between the Tribune Chowk and Zirakpur.