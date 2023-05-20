PO held while riding stolen motorcycle

Chandigarh, May 19
A PO in a snatching case has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police. He was riding a stolen motorcycle when nabbed.
The police said they had information that a person would visit Palsora village on a stolen motorcycle. Acting on it, a team led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar nabbed the accused, identified as Sunny (29), a resident of Mohali.
On verification, the registration plate of the motorcycle was found to be fake. “The motorcycle was stolen from Kharar on May 14,” said a police official.
On his disclosure, five mobile phones stolen by him from Shahi Majra, Mohali, were recovered. He was produced in a court today, which sent him to judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...
No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani
Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank
In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy
Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...
Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony
25 MLAs expected to be sworn in