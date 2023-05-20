PO held while riding stolen motorcycle

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

A PO in a snatching case has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police. He was riding a stolen motorcycle when nabbed.

The police said they had information that a person would visit Palsora village on a stolen motorcycle. Acting on it, a team led by Inspector Rajiv Kumar nabbed the accused, identified as Sunny (29), a resident of Mohali.

On verification, the registration plate of the motorcycle was found to be fake. “The motorcycle was stolen from Kharar on May 14,” said a police official.

On his disclosure, five mobile phones stolen by him from Shahi Majra, Mohali, were recovered. He was produced in a court today, which sent him to judicial custody.