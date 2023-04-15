PO in drugs case nabbed by cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested proclaimed offender (PO) Dilpreet Singh, alias Nannu (32) of Phase 10, Mohali. He was arrested in 2019 with 30 gm heroin and an NDPS case was registered at the Industrial Area police station. On March 31, he was declared a PO. He was arrested by a team of the Crime Branch near his house on April 13. Dilpreet was on Friday remanded in judicial custody. TNS

Driver held for using fake No.

Chandigarh: A Mohali resident has been arrested for driving an auto-rickshaw with fake registration number. Police said Vikas Sharma of Bar Majra, Mohali, was caught with the vehicle bearing the number of an auto-rickshaw impounded near ISBT-43 on April 12. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

40-yr-old Man sets himself ablaze

Chandigarh: A 40-year-old man reportedly set himself ablaze at Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra, on Friday evening. Nam Chand set himself on fire arond 6 pm. The police were informed about the incident, following which the victim, Nam Chand, was rushed to the hospital. The police said reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. The IT Park police have launched investigation into the incident. TNS

Motorcycle set on fire

Chandigarh: A miscreant reportedly set a motorcycle on fire. It was parked outside a house at EWS Colony in Dhanas. The residents saw the bike in flames and doused the fire. The police were informed about the incident. The Sarangpur police have started investigation into the incident. Sources said the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scanned to identify the miscreant. TNS

Mohali power supply to be hit

Mohali: Due to shutdown of 11kV feeder in Sector 68-B on Saturday, power supply to Sector 67, IT Park and some areas of Sector 68 would remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm, said PSPCL officials. Meanwhile, many parts of Kharar, especially Sectors 124 and 125, experienced at least eight to 10 hours of power cut after the main 66 kV cable feeding 66 kV Sunny grid was damaged. TNS

Two held with 2.5-kg opium

Dera Bassi: The police arrested two Assamese and recovered 2.5 kg of opium from them. The suspects, identified as Gautam Kalita and Dilip Kalita of Kamrup district, were on their way to Himachal Pradesh from Assam. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them at the Dera Bassi police station. They will be produced in court on Saturday and their police remand would be sought, said Dera Bassi ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia. TNS

Three arrested for thefts

Zirakpur: The police arrested three persons and recovered a stolen car, two bikes, a scooter and a large quantity of copper wire from them. The suspects, identified as Patiala residents Chaman Lal and Sanjiv Kumar and Ambala resident Harpreet Singh, have been booked under Sections 379 and 473 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station. The suspects were produced in court, which remanded them in police custody.