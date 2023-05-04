PO in kidnap case lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

An accused, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court on April 25, has been arrested by the police. A team, led by ASI Ashok Mallik, nabbed the accused, Munna (48), a resident of Dhanas.

Munna, an auto driver, had allegedly kidnapped three children aged seven, six and five from Khuda Lahora village in December 2017. He did not stop the auto-rickshaw where the children asked him to, and drove towards the PGI instead.

One of the kids raised the alarm and started asking passers-by for help. Some people got the auto-rickshaw stopped near the Khuda Lahora bridge. The police were informed and a case was registered against him at the Sarangpur police station.

The police said the accused was arrested from labour colony, Sector 85, Mohali. He was produced before the court that sent him to judicial custody.

Man wanted in two cases nabbed

The police have arrested another accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, who was declared a PO in two cases of vehicle theft and snatching in January 2020 and February 2023, respectively.