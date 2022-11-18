PO in theft case in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

A native of Uttar Pradesh, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO), in a theft case has been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police. Honey Sain of Muzaffarnagar, UP was declared a PO in October this year.

Sain was arrested for stealing a motorcycle owned by Vikas Kumar, a Sector 27 resident, from outside his house in 2017. A case in this connection was registered at the Sector 26 police station. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera which revealed that three miscreants had stolen the motorcycle.