PO lands in Chandigarh police net

Chandigarh, June 25
A proclaimed offender (PO) has been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police. The accused has been identified as Lovely (27), a resident of Sohana village, Mohali.
The police said Lovely and his accomplice were booked in a snatching case in September, 2018.
The complainant, a resident of Sector 38, had reported that while she was returning home from coaching classes, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone. The police had registered a case. During investigation, both accused were arrested. They were later released on bail.
The police said during trial, Lovely failed to appear before the court, following which he was declared a PO in December, 2022.
The accused was today produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody. He was earlier involved in a snatching case in Mohali and was arrested by the Punjab Police too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing
Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...
Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help
Four lakh affected across nine districts
India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’
PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...