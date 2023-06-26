PO lands in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

A proclaimed offender (PO) has been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police. The accused has been identified as Lovely (27), a resident of Sohana village, Mohali.

The police said Lovely and his accomplice were booked in a snatching case in September, 2018.

The complainant, a resident of Sector 38, had reported that while she was returning home from coaching classes, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched her mobile phone. The police had registered a case. During investigation, both accused were arrested. They were later released on bail.

The police said during trial, Lovely failed to appear before the court, following which he was declared a PO in December, 2022.

The accused was today produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody. He was earlier involved in a snatching case in Mohali and was arrested by the Punjab Police too.