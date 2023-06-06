PO lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

A proclaimed offender (PO) has been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police. The police said Rajat Jain, a resident of Kajheri village, Sector 52, who is an accused in an accident case, had been arrested.

The case was registered against the accused in October 2022 on the complaint of a motorcyclist. The complainant, Suresh Kumar, had alleged that the car hit his motorcycle from the rear. The motorcycle was dragged by the car to some distance. Later, the car driver fled the spot with the vehicle.

The police said during investigation, the accused was arrested and later released on bail. However during the trial, he failed to appear in the court following which he was declared a PO.

NBW accused arrested

The police have also arrested a Mauli Jagran resident, Rajesh Kumar, against whom a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued by the court. The accused was booked in a case of the NDPS Act at the Sector 26 police station in June 2017.