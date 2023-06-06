PO lands in police net

Chandigarh, June 5
A proclaimed offender (PO) has been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police. The police said Rajat Jain, a resident of Kajheri village, Sector 52, who is an accused in an accident case, had been arrested.
The case was registered against the accused in October 2022 on the complaint of a motorcyclist. The complainant, Suresh Kumar, had alleged that the car hit his motorcycle from the rear. The motorcycle was dragged by the car to some distance. Later, the car driver fled the spot with the vehicle.
The police said during investigation, the accused was arrested and later released on bail. However during the trial, he failed to appear in the court following which he was declared a PO.
NBW accused arrested
The police have also arrested a Mauli Jagran resident, Rajesh Kumar, against whom a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued by the court. The accused was booked in a case of the NDPS Act at the Sector 26 police station in June 2017.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...