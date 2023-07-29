PO lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

The Chandigarh police have nabbed a proclaimed offender (PO), Leelawati of Sector 19, Panchkula. She had been booked in a cheating case at the Maloya police station in 2019, following a complaint by a resident, Raju Yadav, who had accused Leelawati of duping his wife of Rs 49,000 in cash and some valuables on the pretext of multiplying the money.

The accused was declared a PO in June this year.

#Panchkula