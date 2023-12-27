PO lands in police net

Chandigarh, December 26
A proclaimed offender (PO) has been arrested by the Operations Cell of the police.
Accused Harpreet Singh; alias Happy (35); a resident of Jalandhar, was booked in a case of stalking at the Mani Majra police station in September 2019. He was arrested in the case and later released on bail.
On October 6, 2022, Harpreet was declared a PO by the local court. The police said a raid was conducted at the native village of the accused in Jalandhar, leading to his arrest.
