PO nabbed from UP village after 15 years

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

A 2008 robbery case accused, who was absconding and later declared a proclaimed offender (PO), has been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the Chandigarh police almost 15 years after the crime.

A team, led by ASI Ashok Mallik, arrested the accused, identified as Shiv Kumar, from his village in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The police had booked the accused in a case of robbery registered at the Sector 36 police station on January 4, 2008.

Complainant Balwant Singh of Sector 43 had alleged that Shiv, along with another accused, reached his house when his 80-year-old mother was alone. The accused told the elderly woman that her maid had met with an accident in Sector 44 and she needs help. The woman left to see her maid. The accused then robbed her of gold jewellery, a mobile phone and Rs 10,000 in cash.

The police said Shiv was not arrested in the case and was declared a PO by a court in August, 2012.

Earlier this month, the team of the PO cell had arrested three POs, who were on the run for the past several years.