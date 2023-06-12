PO on run for 5 yrs lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

A proclaimed offender (PO), who was on the run for the past over five years, has been arrested by the Chandigarh Police.

The police said the accused, namely Shaan, alias Sharik, a resident of EWS Colony, Dhanas, was booked for assaulting Ashok Kumar, a Kishangarh resident, in October 2015. A case against the suspect was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

The accused was arrested in the case and later released on bail. However during the trial, the accused failed to appear in the court, following which he was declared a PO in January 2018.

The police said the accused had a criminal past as he was earlier booked in a case of robbery and another case of assault and rioting in Chandigarh. Earlier this year, another case under the Arms Act was also registered against him.