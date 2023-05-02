PO proceedings begin against firm director

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

The PMLA court, Chandigarh, has started proclamation proceedings against Anupam Gupta in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.

Anupam is the director of Green Realtors and Marketers Private Limited, which is allegedly associated with M/s Gupta Builders and Promoters Private Limited for promoting their projects.

GBP Group and its directors have been facing several complaints for allegedly fleecing investors in their housing projects. The court started PO proceedings while dismissing an application filed by the counsel for the accused to recall non-bailable warrant and convert it into a bailable warrant issued against the accused.

The court allowed second application filed by the ED for initiating proceedings against the accused to declare him as proclaimed person.

The ED filed the complaint against the accused after he failed to appear before the Directorate despite issuing many summons to him.

After hearing the arguments, the court said the accused was summoned several times, but he did not appear before the court. The conduct of the accused clearly shows that he was intentionally not appearing in the court. It seems that the accused was trying to dictate his terms to the court that he would not appear unless bail is granted to him.

In view of this, the accused has failed to make out any ground to recall the warrant issued against him. So, his application had been dismissed.

The court said the application filed by the Enforcement Directorate to initiate proceedings against the accused to declare him a proclaimed person had merit in it. Despite notice, bailable and non-bailable warrants, he failed to appear before the court. As such, the application is allowed and proceedings under Section 82 of Criminal Procedure Code are initiated against the accused.