POCSO: Acquitted, e-rickshaw driver seeks Rs 30-lakh damages from Chandigarh, complainant

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 5

An e-rickshaw driver has sought damages of Rs 30 lakh from the Chandigarh Administration and the complainant for implicating him in a POCSO case. A court had acquitted the driver in the case.

In a civil suit filed through advocate Jagtar Kureel, the e-rickshaw driver stated that he was earlier residing in a shanty at Colony No. 4, Industrial Area, Phase 1, and the complainant and her family members were living in his neighbourhood.

On April 25, 2022, the woman and her family members travelled in his e-rickshaw and when he asked for fare, they started fighting with him and did not pay money. They threatened that they would teach him a lesson.

To allegedly tarnish his image, the woman used her minor niece against him. He alleged that by tutoring her, a complaint was submitted by the woman to the police, alleging therein that he had inappropriately touched her minor niece. The girl’s parents had died. A case was registered against him under Sections 376 AB and 354-A of the IPC and Sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act.

On January 3 last year, the trial court acquitted him while observing that a false FIR was lodged against him by tutoring the child.

He stated that due to the FIR, he had to spend eight months and 10 days in jail. Besides, he also remained in police remand. He said due to illegal act and conduct of defendant number 1 (the woman) and faulty investigation conducted by police officials, his life and liberty were curtailed. He said due to the FIR, his reputation in the society and image before his family members and friends was tarnished.

The police had impounded his e-rickshaw, which was now totally damaged. In view of this, he sought damages of Rs 30 lakh or any other amount as the court deemed fit.

The court has issued notices to the State through Home Secretary, Chandigarh, and the woman for March 4, 2024, to file their replies.