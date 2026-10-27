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Home / Chandigarh / POCSO court sentences man to 20 years’ RI for sexually abusing 4-year-old

POCSO court sentences man to 20 years’ RI for sexually abusing 4-year-old

Convict fined Rs 50,000 in 2022 case registered at Sector 20 police station

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:33 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Fast Track Special POCSO Court in Panchkula has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a four-year-old child in a case registered at Sector 20 police station in 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Manish Dua convicted the accused under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. In default of payment, the convict will undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, the case was registered in 2022 after a man living in a rented house in Panchkula complained that a young man residing in the same accommodation had sexually abused his four-year-old child.

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The police registered a case under the relevant provisions of law and initiated an investigation. The child underwent a medical examination and was provided counselling. The accused was subsequently arrested.

Panchkula Police collected evidence during the investigation and presented it before the court. The conviction followed the investigation and evidence presented during the trial.

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Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said complaints involving crimes against children would be taken seriously and investigated fairly and scientifically. He appealed to parents to remain vigilant about their children’s safety, educate them about safe and unsafe touch, and immediately inform the police about any suspicious incident or suspected abuse.

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