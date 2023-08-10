Poetry recitation competition organised

Saupin’s, Sector 32-A, Chandigarh

The school organised its annual poetry recitation competition. Seerat Jritley from the school bagged the first position in category A , followed by Jaanvi from Carmel Convent School and Devishi from Sacred Heart School. In category B, Kinjal Mahajan from Strawberry Fields School bagged the first position followed by Osheen Maleri from Carmel Convent School and Prateek Singh from Saupin’s and Aanya Jayath from Gurukul Global School. Saupin’s secured the highest marks for the Best Overall Performance but being the host school, as per the custom, the trophy was handed over to the next in line, Carmel Convent.

St Anne’s Covent, Chandigarh

Ecoskool Astronomy conducted an enthralling mobile planetarium session for students from grades 1 to 12. They were treated to an immersive celestial experience that ignited their fascination with the cosmos. The school premises were transformed into a captivating realm of stars and planets with the installation of a state-of-the-art mobile planetarium.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

The school organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the PGIMER. The camp witnessed an overwhelming response from students, teachers, parents and community members who came forward to contribute to the lifesaving cause.

St Xavier’s, Panchkula

An inter-house quiz was organised to emphasise on the improvement and awareness of the intellect and general knowledge of students. The competition was tough. Children held their nerve and contested keenly.

Paragon Convent, Chandigarh

A ‘Computer Quiz’ was organised for the students of classes V-VIII by the school. After four fierce rounds, Zinnia house was declared the winner.

Shemrock, Sector 69, Mohali

The school held a workshop to build a healthy bond between teachers and students, while implementing activity-based learning and compatible methods of child-centered teaching. Monica Virk was the keynote speaker on the occasion.

GMHS, Sector 41-D, Chandigarh

Students staged a nukkad natak during a “Say No to Plastic” campaign. Parents received cloth bags prepared by students during the campaign. Students created posters with the messages “Say no to plastic,” “Save the Earth,” and “Reuse, reduce, recycle”.