Police arrest burglar

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 21

The police have arrested a man suspected of stealing taps from a house. He has been identified as Lucky Ram, a resident of Saketdi Manimajra, Panchkula. Mani Majra resident Paramil Kumar had complained to the police that an unknown person had broken into his room and stolen some items, including taps. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. The suspect was identified based on the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the spot.

#Panchkula