Home / Chandigarh / Police arrest habitual offender with illicit liquor in Hallo Majra

Police arrest habitual offender with illicit liquor in Hallo Majra

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:35 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
The police have achieved a major breakthrough in their special drive against anti-social elements with the arrest of a hardened offender, notorious for repeated violations of the Excise Act.

The accused, Pankaj Kumar alias Kabari, a 48-year-old resident of Ramdarbar, was arrested by the team of Police Station Sector-31.

The arrest took place today during patrolling and crime prevention duties led by Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Pawan Kumar under the jurisdiction of Hallo Majra Police Post.

When the police team reached Kabari Market, Hallo Majra, the suspect attempted to flee on spotting them. He was apprehended outside his office and identified as Pankaj Kumar. A search of plastic bags kept in the open revealed a substantial illegal liquor stock. The accused could not produce any licence or permit for the stock.

Pankaj Kumar, who is illiterate and unemployed, has a long history of criminal activity. Police records confirm his involvement in at least 26 previous cases, including repeated offences under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act and the Arms Act.

Since 2015, he has been consistently caught for selling illicit liquor and carrying arms, with cases registered almost every year at Police Station Sector-31.

A fresh case under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act has been registered against him at the Sector-31 Police Station.

