Police arrest man with 34 cartons of illegal liquor

Panchkula, May 2
The crime branch officials arrested an individual with 34 cartons of illegal liquor from Barwala today.
The officials said a team led by Inspector Gurmel Singh was patrolling near Sectors 26 and 27 when they received a tipoff about Rajiv Dutta, who is involved in the business of illegal liquor. The team set up a blockade and checked numerous vehicles. The police team found 34 cartons of illegal country-made liquor in the trunk of a car. Police officials held the man, and a case has been registered against him under various sections of the Haryana Excise Act 2020 at the Chandimandir police station.
