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Home / Chandigarh / Police book youth for raping 16-year-old

Police book youth for raping 16-year-old

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:40 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The police registered a POCSO case against a youth for raping a 16-year-old girl.
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The police registered a POCSO case against a youth for raping a 16-year-old girl, a resident of Mastgarh, around six months back.

The complainant stated that she is illiterate and works as a domestic help. About six months ago, she met a boy named Rohan, and started interacting with him. After a few days, Rohan took her on a motorcycle to a jungle where he established physical relations with her. Over the next four to five days, he took her to different isolated places and repeated the act. After that, he stopped meeting her for three months. The girl does not have his contact number or address.

A few days ago, the girl developed medical complications and informed her mother who took her to GMSH, Sector 16, on November 12, where the doctor informed her that she is pregnant. A case under the Sections 64(2) BNS (S) and POCSO Act has been registered at the Mullanpur police station on November 13.

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