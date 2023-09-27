Police 'brutality' on Muktsar lawyer: Advocates abstain from work in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 26
Condemning the police for “torturing” an advocate from Sri Muktsar Sahib, District Bar Association, Chandigarh, observed a no-work day in protest on Tuesday.
Shankar Gupta, the president of the association, said the advocates observed a no-work day today to express solidarity with the advocate who was allegedly tortured by the police. He said, “The DBA has resolved to again observe a no-work day on September 27.”
Vinod Gupta, another advocate, has called for the enactment of the Chandigarh Advocates Protection Act, 2023. A representation has been submitted to the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana in this regard. Ashok Singla, the Chairman of the Bar Association of Punjab and Haryana, has demanded a probe into the matter by an independent agency or the CBI.
F’garh Sahib DBA suspends work
Fatehgarh Sahib: The District Bar Association (DBA) suspended work in protest against the registration of a alleged false FIR, torturing and meting of inhumane treatment to the Muktsar advocate. — OC
