 Police carry out security check : The Tribune India

BRIEFLY

Police carry out security check

Police carry out security check


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In the view of coming Independence Day celebrations, a special checking drive was carried out at the ISBT, Sector 17, involving the bomb squad of the Chandigarh Police. Checking was also carried out at the Shastri Market in Sector 22. The police said nothing suspicious was found. The police urged shopkeepers to inform them about any suspicious bag or object found in their respective areas. TNS

10-year-old girl raped in Maloya

Chandigarh: A 10-year-old girl was reportedly raped by an unidentified person. The victim was left unconscious and admitted at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Sources said the suspect took the victim to the forest area in Maloya and raped her. Passersby noticed the victim and informed the police. A case has been registered. Sources said a man residing in the victim’s neighborhood is among the suspects. TNS

Two injured in road accident

Chandigarh: Two women were injured after the scooter they were riding was hit by a recklessly driven car. A resident of Phase IV, Mohali, reported that a car hit her scooter near the Sector 15/16/23/24 chowk. She and her mother-in-law were injured and admitted to the PGI. The car was being driven by Abhishek, alias Gaurav, a resident of Sangrur. The police have registered a case under Section 279 and 337 of IPC at Sector 11 police station. The driver was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Convict’s jail term upheld

Chandigarh: The Special CBI Court has dismissed an appeal by a woman who duped several persons by befriending them on social media. Alisha Kharmutee had filed an appeal against the order of the trial court dated March 30, 2022, vide which she was sentenced to one-and-a-half years of rigorous imprisonment. The CBI had registered an FIR against the woman in 2016 on the complaint of a person who alleged the woman had cheated her over Rs 2 lakh. The CBI had arrested the accused from Delhi, while another accused is absconding after getting bail. TNS

Swachh team in UT from Aug 10

Chandigarh: In an ongoing pursuit to attain the highest ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, the UT Engineering Department has initiated measures to maintain the cleanliness. UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha said the Swachh Survekshan team would be visiting Chandigarh to assess cleanliness of the city from August 10 to 15. He said the Engineering Department was ensuring the cleanliness of roads, construction & demolition waste management and upkeep of public spaces falling within its jurisdiction. He urged residents and visitors to join hands with the Chandigarh Administration to ensure cleanliness of the city.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

2
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

3
Himachal

4-laning to blame, Himachal seeks Rs 658 cr from NHAI for loss to Larji project

4
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur road to open for light vehicles from today

5
Comment

JS Grewal, an institution builder

6
Nation

Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha, votes against Delhi services bill

7
World

Afghanistan haven for ultras, says Pak army

8
Trending

Congress counters BJP's criticism of Manmohan Singh attending Parliament in wheelchair by sharing similar picture of Vajpayee from 2007

9
Editorials

Rahul gets SC relief

10
Musings

Languages don’t belong to any religion

Don't Miss

View All
Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Top News

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’

Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...

TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s suspension from Rajya Sabha put on hold

TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold

As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon

In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...

Haryana Congress delegation stopped from entering Nuh

Delegation of Haryana Congress stopped from entering affected villages in Nuh

Police said the delegation was stopped in view of the curfew...


Cities

View All

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Knotty Affair: Residents tell civic body to check misuse of public property by pvt companies

BRTS crisis: Passengers at receiving end as Metro buses off road since July 4

Assessment pegs crop loss on 5K acres in dist

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel, handed over to cops

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Rs 55L fee for govt quota seat at Adesh institute, Bathinda

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Now, cleaning schedule for all Chandigarh parks fixed

Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Extortion case: Chandigarh police arrest constable

Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval: Govt sources

Atishi gets charge of services, vigilance; now has 14 portfolios, highest among Delhi ministers

Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti

Mass exodus of migrant workers creates workforce crises in Gurugram

Gurugram: 3 out of 5 accused of starting fire in religious place held, says police

Fire breaks out at AIIMS; no casualty

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road a nightmare for motorists

Toll Plaza Loot: Sixth suspect lands in police net

Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Jalandhar: 13 nabbed after raid at factory

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Ex-councillors bring ladder, magnifying glass in protest

MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament

7 nabbed for ‘planning’ robbery

31 held for illegal sale of lottery tickets, gambling

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Central team visits flood-affected areas of Mohali, Patiala in Punjab

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

As Punjab farmers resow paddy, power demand touches 15,000 MW

Pensioners seek revival of contempt petition

Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide