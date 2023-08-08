Police carry out security check

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: In the view of coming Independence Day celebrations, a special checking drive was carried out at the ISBT, Sector 17, involving the bomb squad of the Chandigarh Police. Checking was also carried out at the Shastri Market in Sector 22. The police said nothing suspicious was found. The police urged shopkeepers to inform them about any suspicious bag or object found in their respective areas. TNS

10-year-old girl raped in Maloya

Chandigarh: A 10-year-old girl was reportedly raped by an unidentified person. The victim was left unconscious and admitted at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. Sources said the suspect took the victim to the forest area in Maloya and raped her. Passersby noticed the victim and informed the police. A case has been registered. Sources said a man residing in the victim’s neighborhood is among the suspects. TNS

Two injured in road accident

Chandigarh: Two women were injured after the scooter they were riding was hit by a recklessly driven car. A resident of Phase IV, Mohali, reported that a car hit her scooter near the Sector 15/16/23/24 chowk. She and her mother-in-law were injured and admitted to the PGI. The car was being driven by Abhishek, alias Gaurav, a resident of Sangrur. The police have registered a case under Section 279 and 337 of IPC at Sector 11 police station. The driver was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Convict’s jail term upheld

Chandigarh: The Special CBI Court has dismissed an appeal by a woman who duped several persons by befriending them on social media. Alisha Kharmutee had filed an appeal against the order of the trial court dated March 30, 2022, vide which she was sentenced to one-and-a-half years of rigorous imprisonment. The CBI had registered an FIR against the woman in 2016 on the complaint of a person who alleged the woman had cheated her over Rs 2 lakh. The CBI had arrested the accused from Delhi, while another accused is absconding after getting bail. TNS

Swachh team in UT from Aug 10

Chandigarh: In an ongoing pursuit to attain the highest ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, the UT Engineering Department has initiated measures to maintain the cleanliness. UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha said the Swachh Survekshan team would be visiting Chandigarh to assess cleanliness of the city from August 10 to 15. He said the Engineering Department was ensuring the cleanliness of roads, construction & demolition waste management and upkeep of public spaces falling within its jurisdiction. He urged residents and visitors to join hands with the Chandigarh Administration to ensure cleanliness of the city.