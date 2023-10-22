Police Commemoration Day: Department fetes relatives of 35 martyrs

Mohali, October 21
To pay respects to police martyrs, the district police led by Inspector General of Police, Rupnagar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP Dr Sandeep Garg observed Police Commemoration Day at the District Administrative Complex here today.
Paying floral tributes to the martyrs of the police and paramilitary forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty, the IG said, “The day reminds us of jawans of ITBP/CRPF led by ASI Karam Singh who lost their lives in the ambushed attack of Chinese forces during patrolling at hot springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959.”
The SSP said the district carried a legacy of its 35 martyrs who went an extra mile to thwart the nefarious designs of the neigbouring country to destabilise the law and order and disturb hard-earned peace and harmony.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar, Chief Judicial Magistrate Aneesh Goyal, Mohali SDM Chandrajyoti Singh, bereaved families and retired officers also paid floral respect to the martyrs.
Earlier, SP (H) Jyoti Yadav read out the names of the 189 police martyrs of the nation who lost their lives in the line of duty this year.
DSP Priya Khera led the Police Commemoration Day parade and all attendees observed a two-minute silence in the memory of the martyrs.
Expressing solidarity with the families of the 35 police martyrs, the district police felicitated them on the occasion besides announcing a dedicated helpline 94175-01418 for resolving their issues, if any. The helpline would be monitored by SP (H) Jyoti Yadav.
2-min silence to pay respects to bravehearts
- District Sessions Judge Arun Gupta and SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal honour the families of 17 police martyrs belonging to Fatehgarh Sahib district during a function organised by the district police on Saturday.
- Addressing the gathering, the SSP said it was a matter of great pride for the Punjab Police that its 693 officers and jawans sacrificed not only their lives, but their families also to guard the lives and properties of people. She said it was their moral duty to extend all possible help to the 17 families of the martyrs from the district.
- District Sessions Judge Arun Gupta, SP (H) Ramindra Singh, SP (Investigation) Rakesh Yadav, DSP (PBI) Gurbans Singh Bains, Bassi Pathana SDM Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Raj Kumar, DSP Kulbir Singh and other police officers also paid their homage and observed two-minute silence to pay their respects to the martyrs. Trees were planted in their memory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals