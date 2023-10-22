Police Commemoration Day: Department fetes relatives of 35 martyrs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 21

To pay respects to police martyrs, the district police led by Inspector General of Police, Rupnagar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP Dr Sandeep Garg observed Police Commemoration Day at the District Administrative Complex here today.

Paying floral tributes to the martyrs of the police and paramilitary forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty, the IG said, “The day reminds us of jawans of ITBP/CRPF led by ASI Karam Singh who lost their lives in the ambushed attack of Chinese forces during patrolling at hot springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959.”

The SSP said the district carried a legacy of its 35 martyrs who went an extra mile to thwart the nefarious designs of the neigbouring country to destabilise the law and order and disturb hard-earned peace and harmony.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar, Chief Judicial Magistrate Aneesh Goyal, Mohali SDM Chandrajyoti Singh, bereaved families and retired officers also paid floral respect to the martyrs.

Earlier, SP (H) Jyoti Yadav read out the names of the 189 police martyrs of the nation who lost their lives in the line of duty this year.

DSP Priya Khera led the Police Commemoration Day parade and all attendees observed a two-minute silence in the memory of the martyrs.

Expressing solidarity with the families of the 35 police martyrs, the district police felicitated them on the occasion besides announcing a dedicated helpline 94175-01418 for resolving their issues, if any. The helpline would be monitored by SP (H) Jyoti Yadav.

2-min silence to pay respects to bravehearts

District Sessions Judge Arun Gupta and SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal honour the families of 17 police martyrs belonging to Fatehgarh Sahib district during a function organised by the district police on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the SSP said it was a matter of great pride for the Punjab Police that its 693 officers and jawans sacrificed not only their lives, but their families also to guard the lives and properties of people. She said it was their moral duty to extend all possible help to the 17 families of the martyrs from the district.

District Sessions Judge Arun Gupta, SP (H) Ramindra Singh, SP (Investigation) Rakesh Yadav, DSP (PBI) Gurbans Singh Bains, Bassi Pathana SDM Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Fatehgarh Sahib DSP Raj Kumar, DSP Kulbir Singh and other police officers also paid their homage and observed two-minute silence to pay their respects to the martyrs. Trees were planted in their memory.

