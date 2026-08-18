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Home / Chandigarh / Police conduct combing op in parts of Kalka

Police conduct combing op in parts of Kalka

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A Kalka police station team led by SHO Pratap Singh conducted a combing operation with a sniffer dog in parts of the town.

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According to the police, it was done as part of efforts to check crime, including trafficking, in the district.The team searched streets, shops, open spaces and vacant plots during the operation.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditi Singh said suspects were identified and verified during the operation.

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The locations suspected of being linked to drug trafficking were specifically checked, the sources added. The police said strict action would be taken against those involved in drug trafficking. Residents were urged to contact 7087081100 and 7087081048 on noticing such activities. — TNS

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