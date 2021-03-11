Chandigarh police conduct search operations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

In view of Independence Day, the Chandigarh police carried out special search operations in colonies and sectors.

Search operations were carried out from 4 am onwards at EWS, Dhanas and Sarangpur. A total 79 police personnel took part in the search operations. Around 8,400 houses of the EWS Colony, Dhanas, were checked and 53 strangers were verified.