Chandigarh police conduct search operations

Chandigarh, August 14
In view of Independence Day, the Chandigarh police carried out special search operations in colonies and sectors.
Search operations were carried out from 4 am onwards at EWS, Dhanas and Sarangpur. A total 79 police personnel took part in the search operations. Around 8,400 houses of the EWS Colony, Dhanas, were checked and 53 strangers were verified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission