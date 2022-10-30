Police custody of accused extended

Mohali, October 29
A Mohali court today extended police remand of Charat Singh, an accused in the May 9 RPG attack on the Punjab Police headquarters, by five days. On October 21, the court had remanded Charat Singh in eight-day police custody in the case.
Charat Singh was sent to three-day police custody by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) earlier. The Sohana police had sought his remand to question him in the RPG attack on the Punjab Police headquarters on May 9. Central agencies, Punjab Police and Maharashtra ATS nabbed the suspect in the Mohali RPG attack case from Mumbai on October 13. The police said Charat did a recce before the May 9 attack and was instrumental in providing logistical support and arranging RPG and an AK-47 rifle. A resident of Mehdipur village in Khem Karan, 3 km from Pakistan border, Charat Singh was out on a 56-day parole granted after eight years of his conviction in a murder case.
Another accused, a minor, in the case is also being questioned by the Mohali police. The juvenile justice court had sent him to juvenile home in Hoshiarpur.
