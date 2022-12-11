Police didn't take original DVR of CCTV footage: CBI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

The CBI has claimed that the DVR of the CCTV footage, as demanded by Kalyani Singh, accused in the alleged murder case of the Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, aka Sippy Sidhu, was not taken into possession during investigation by the Chandigarh Police. The agency stated this in reply on an application filed by Kalyani.

Alleging that all documents were not provided with the challan, the accused had sought deficit documents from the CBI.

In the application filed under Section 207 of the CrPC through advocate Harish Mehla, she stated that along with the challan, the CBI attached a list of documents relied upon by it but copies of many of those documents had not been supplied to her. The documents she demanded include legible copies of eight photographs of the footage of Sector 19 procured from the CCTV of a shop, Thapar Shoes, along with a CD of the complete CCTV footage of Thapar Shoes, legible copies of 21 photographs of the crime spot at Green Park and parking area of Sector 27. She also sought legible copies of five photographs of Zen car, captured by CCTV camera installed at the residence of the deceased.

The other documents she demanded included a clear copy of the computerised sketch as the copy supplied was not legible, along with a soft copy and notes pertaining to preparation of the sketch. She also demanded a complete copy of the soft data retrieved from mobiles, laptop and external drive of the deceased, along with observation memo dated April 22, 2016.

In the reply, the CBI stated that a bunch of computer-generated printouts of messages exchanged by Sippy Sidhu, containing 285 pages, were seized by the CBI from the investigating officer of the UT police. Documents relating to those messages had already been supplied to the accused.

The CBI also denied having analysis and basis of polygraph reports. The CBI said no such documents had ever been received or seized by it. The agency stated that the relevant extracts of the data of the deceased’s phone had already been supplied to the accused and the other data in the device was personal details of the deceased and not relevant to the case.

All the relevant chats as cited in the chargesheet had been provided to the accused. The CBI also stated that the original computerised sketch were submitted before the court and its copies were provided to the accused. It stated that no soft data was collected from the sketch maker.

Sippy Sidhu, an advocate, was shot dead in a park at Sector 27 on the night of September 20, 2015. After the murder, the police had registered a case against the unknown. But the police could not solve the case following which it was transferred to the CBI in 2016. After six years of the investigation, the CBI also failed to find the culprits and filed the un-trace report in December 2020.

The court permitted the CBI to continue further investigation in the case and also directed it to file a final report after its conclusion. After further investigation, the CBI arrested Kalyani Singh in July in the case.