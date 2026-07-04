Police file chargesheet against 8 in Sector 9 murder case

The police have filed a chargesheet before a local court against eight accused, including Amreen Kaur Rai, in the murder of 31-year-old property dealer Charanpreet Singh, alias Chini, a resident of Kubaheri Khurd village in Mullanpur.

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The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 103(1), 340(2), 341(2), 61(2) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

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Charanpreet was shot dead outside a gym in Sector 9 on March 18 in broad daylight.

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Gangster Lucky Patial of the Davinder Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility for the murder through a social media post soon after the incident.

According to the police, two motorcycle-borne assailants fired around a dozen shots at the victim from both sides as he was leaving the gym around 12.30 pm. He sustained multiple bullet injuries to the abdomen, chest and arm. Bystanders rushed him to the PGIMER, where doctors declared him brought dead due to excessive blood loss. CCTV footage and the police investigation indicated that the murder was carried out as part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

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The other accused named in the chargesheet are Janu Malik, Rahul Sharma, Kamaljeet Singh, Vikas Chandel, Rajan, alias Piyush Pehlwan; Pritam Singh and Harshpreet.

The police alleged that Amreen was the mastermind behind the murder. According to investigators, she orchestrated the contract killing over a disputed land deal in New Chandigarh in which she allegedly suffered financial losses. The police claimed she hired gangster Lucky Patial through an intermediary.