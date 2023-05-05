Police hold meeting with senior citizens

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

The Chandigarh Police today organised a meeting with elderly persons at a gurdwara in Mani Majra to discuss various issues faced by them in daily life.

The gathering was attended by around 80 senior citizens who aired their concerns.

Some of the issues raised by them related to parking and nuisance caused by youth in the vicinity.

The police officials shared the contact numbers of the SHO and the beat staff with the senior citizens, emphasizing the importance of open communication. The attendees were also informed about the current states of cybercrime and educated on the best practices to safeguard themselves against such threats. It was an initiative by the police to engage with the elderly members of the community, listen to their grievances and address them timely.