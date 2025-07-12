DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / Police intensify crackdown on criminals

Police intensify crackdown on criminals

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:47 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a bid to curb crime and dismantle illegal drug networks, the police launched an extensive campaign under the directions issued during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today with senior police officials.

Advertisement

Acting promptly, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrishti Gupta chaird a crucial crime review meeting. She issued strict directives aimed at enhancing discipline and responsiveness within the force.

Officers were instructed to intensify night patrolling and remain vigilant for thefts, snatchings, and burglaries. She directed a thorough analysis of police station-wise crime data and sought accountability from officials concerned,

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts