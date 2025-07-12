Police intensify crackdown on criminals

In a bid to curb crime and dismantle illegal drug networks, the police launched an extensive campaign under the directions issued during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today with senior police officials.

Acting promptly, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrishti Gupta chaird a crucial crime review meeting. She issued strict directives aimed at enhancing discipline and responsiveness within the force.

Officers were instructed to intensify night patrolling and remain vigilant for thefts, snatchings, and burglaries. She directed a thorough analysis of police station-wise crime data and sought accountability from officials concerned,