Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Chandigarh, January 24
The Chandigarh Police launched a search operation in the district court complex here on Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat call, officials said.
"We got information from the control room that there may be a bomb (inside the court complex). After this, a massive search operation has been launched," a senior Chandigarh Police official said.
The court complex in Sector 43 was evacuated, with the police asking all present inside, including the judges and advocates, to move out.
The area was cordoned off, and bomb disposal and dog squads were deployed at the site, which lies next to the busy interstate bus terminus in Sector 43.
An advocate said the information received suggested that there could be a bomb inside.
Police deployment in the area has been strengthened.
