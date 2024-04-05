Police nab 15 for theft

Panchkula, April 4
The Panchkula police have arrested 15 individuals in relation to eight incidents of theft.
The thieves were arrested with the help of the crime unit for petty thefts including bicycles, e-rickshaws, cars, mobile phones and ACs, among other items. The police have also recovered Rs 38,150, 10 batteries, a bicycle, a mobile phone and a car from the possession of the suspects.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik said the police would initiate strict action against them by studying previous crimes committed by them. “We will seek the respective courts not to provide them bails in case they are found to be habitual offenders.”
Kaushik said the police department has managed to crack various cases of theft, robbery, gambling, smuggling illegal liquor and others with the help of the crime unit.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), crime, Mukesh Malhotra, said the Panchkula crime unit headed by an ACP-level officer was closely monitoring and investigating the incidents of theft in the city.
He said the police have installed CCTV cameras in sensitive areas near the police station at Sector 20 in Panchkula in collaboration with the society residents to control crime in the area.
