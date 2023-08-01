Police-public meet held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 31

A Police-Public Coordination Meeting was organised on Monday at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sector-1, Panchkula.

During the meeting, issues such as substance abuse, traffic woes and anti-social elements were raised.

The ACP issued a directive to the officials concerned to keep modified (‘jugaad’) vehicles off the roads in the district. The use of such vehicles is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. If such a vehicle is found plying the road, it will be impounded.

During the interaction, specific locations prone to traffic jams were discussed. To address the issue, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sumer Pratap Singh, decided to impose Section 144, restricting the entry of heavy vehicles into the district between 8 am and 8 pm. Besides, anyone found flouting the traffic norms will be dealt with strictly. Residents can take a photograph of such rule violators, and send it via WhatsApp to 708-708-4433.

The ACP emphasised the importance of public cooperation in achieving their goals. If anyone is found involved in substance abuse or the sale of narcotics, citizens can alert the police via WhatsApp at 708-708-1100.

Ban on ‘jugaad’ vehicles

The ACP issued a directive to the officials concerned to keep modified (‘jugaad’) vehicles off the roads in the district

The use of such vehicles is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. If such a vehicle is found plying the road, it will be impounded

DCP Sumer Pratap Singh has decided to impose Section 144, restricting the entry of heavy vehicles into the district between 8 am and 8 pm

#Panchkula