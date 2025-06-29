Looking to crack down on anti-social elements, the police carried out raids at crime hotspots in Rajiv Colony today.

The operation, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrishti Gupta, was carried out in coordination with teams from Sector 14 police station, Sector 16 police post and other units.

Women officers and two dog squads also played a key role in the operation.

The police raids were initiated following intelligence reports about illegal gambling, liquor smuggling and drug trafficking in the area. Police teams searched multiple suspicious locations and gathered crucial leads during the operation.

“Our aim is to instill fear among criminals and confidence among the public. There will be zero tolerance in policing—strict action will be taken against anyone disturbing public order,” Gupta said.

The DCP further added that similar intensive operations will continue across Panchkula wherever reports of unlawful activities surface.

The police have also appealed to the general public to promptly report any suspicious behavior to the authorities.