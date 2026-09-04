Police reach out to SKM as farmer protest gathers momentum on Mohali-Chandigarh border

With the crowd at the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) protest site on the Mohali-Chandigarh border continuing to swell for the third consecutive day, senior Punjab and Chandigarh Police officials on Thursday reached out to SKM leaders to ascertain their plans beyond September 7.

The move came amid growing apprehension among the authorities that the farmers could extend the morcha beyond the stipulated seven-day period, with protesters repeatedly warning that their patience was running out.

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Ropar Range DIG Nanak Singh and UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur held a meeting with SKM leaders on Thursday afternoon in an attempt to open a channel of communication between the protesters and the Punjab government and UT Administration. The meeting took place even as the two administrations continued to face criticism over their alleged lack of response to the farmers’ long-pending demands.

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The protesters are seeking a waiver of farm debt, a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops and resolution of the Punjab water dispute in accordance with the principles governing riparian states.

During the meeting, SKM leaders reportedly expressed their resentment over what they described as the governments’ indifferent attitude towards the protesting farmers. They cautioned that the agitation would be intensified if no response was conveyed to them by 2 pm on Friday.

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All India Kisan Federation president Prem Singh Bhangu said, “The SKM will wait for the government’s response till 2 pm on Friday, after which there will be a meeting of leaders till 5 pm. The further course of action will be announced from Saturday onwards.”

The possibility of the morcha being extended beyond September 7 has triggered concern among the Punjab and Chandigarh Police, particularly as the protesters have adopted an increasingly assertive stance on continuing the agitation.

With hundreds of protesters occupying a major road in the middle of the Tricity, the prolonged agitation has created mounting challenges for the authorities in managing law and order, traffic and the movement of commuters. Despite extensive barricading and restrictions, the Chandigarh Police and Administration have been struggling to manage the swelling crowd.

In a press statement, Harmeet Singh Qadian, Jagmohan Singh Patiala, Ravinder Singh Patiala, Gurmeet Singh Mahima and Harinder Singh Lakhowal launched a direct attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led government for ignoring farmers outrightly.