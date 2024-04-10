Panchkula police recover tippers, JCB used for illegal mining in Pinjore area

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 9

A joint team of District Administration officials and the police recovered a JCB and two tippers that were being used for illegal mining in the Pinjore area of Kalka subdivision on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The team was led by Kalka SDM Lakshit Sareen, who was joined by Additional Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Sudan.

Sudan said the SDM had been getting complaints of illegal mining in the areas of Charniya village near Nanakpur village in the Pinjore and Barwala areas. He added that because of this, a joint team led by the SDM carried out a raid at Charniya village and recovered a JCB and two tippers from the spot.

He said the drivers of the vehicles had fled. He said the police party had carried out another raid and recovered a tipper full of sand from a road in the Barwala area.

