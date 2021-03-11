Police recruitment scam: Panchkula police SIT nabs two more suspects, total arrests 101

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 10

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Panchkula police has arrested two more persons in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) male constable recruitment exam, taking the total number of arrests to 101.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pradeep Kumar (28) and Rahul (25), both residents of Meethamada village of Hisar district.

They had allegedly impersonated a candidate during the screening test held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on December 20 last year.

An FIR in this regard was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act at the Sector 5 police station.

On January 12, former Panchkula Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh had constituted an SIT to probe the scam.

Surinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, who is leading the probe in the case, said the suspects were arrested yesterday. The total number of arrests in the case had gone up to 101.