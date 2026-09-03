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Home / Chandigarh / Police renew bid to extradite main accused in Akansh Sen murder case

Police renew bid to extradite main accused in Akansh Sen murder case

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The UT police have initiated fresh extradition proceedings against Balraj Singh Randhawa, the main accused in the nine-year-old Akansh Sen murder case, after furnishing additional information and documents sought by the Canadian government. Akansh was the nephew of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

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The police submitted a fresh status report to Kaushal Kumar Yadav, JMIC, Chandigarh, following an earlier direction of the court to apprise it of the extradition proceedings against Randhawa.

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According to the status report, the Chandigarh Administration’s Home Department (Police Branch), in a letter dated July 29, 2026, forwarded to the Deputy Legal Adviser, Ministry of Home Affairs, a letter it had received from the Chandigarh DGP.

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During further investigation into the case, the police found that Randhawa was active on social media and was residing in Canada.

An extradition request was subsequently prepared by Ketan Bansal, then SP (Crime), and countersigned by the JMIC, Chandigarh. It was sent to the Canadian authorities on October 30, 2024, through the Home Department, Chandigarh Administration.

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However, the request was returned by the Canadian authorities seeking additional information, including a fresh record of the case containing a summary of the evidence and a general legal statement through the judicial or prosecuting authority, besides certain clarifications to meet the requirements of Canadian extradition law.

In compliance with the queries raised by the Canadian authorities, a request was sent through senior Chandigarh officials to the Legal Remembrancer-cum-Director of Prosecution, Chandigarh Administration, to prepare the information sought by the Canadian authorities.

Extradition proceedings are being initiated and duly followed up, said the status report.

The status report was filed in response to an application moved by Akansh Sen’s father. He alleged that Randhawa was living in Canada under a fake identity and had been regularly visiting India using a fake passport and other documents.

The counsel for the applicant, Jayender S Chandail, submitted that despite the passage of several years since the conviction of co-accused Harmehtab, the UT police had failed to secure a Red Corner Notice against Randhawa.

The court has adjourned the matter to September 23.

Randhawa had allegedly run his BMW car over Akansh in Sector 9 on February 9, 2017. Co-accused Harmehtab Singh, alias Farid, who was also in the car at the time of the incident, was convicted by a court in 2019.

After the incident, Randhawa allegedly fled the country. A local court declared him a proclaimed offender in 2017. The UT police had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

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