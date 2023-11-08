Police reunite three minors with families

Panchkula, November 7
The police reunited three minor girls with their families here today.
Sub-Inspector Surjit Singh of the Chandimandir police station, handed over a 12-year-old missing girl to her family. Satyawan Singh, Head Constable at the Sector 20 police station, reunited an eight-year-old girl with her family. Ajay Kumar of the Sector 14 police station found a 16-year-old missing girl and handed her over to her family.
A police spokesman said a campaign ‘Operation Smile’ was being carried out under the guidance of Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh. It is aimed at reuniting missing persons with their families.
