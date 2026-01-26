Police seize tractor-trolley in illegal mining raid

Panchkula Police are stepping up action against illegal mining in the district. In a recent operation, the Madhawala Police Post team seized a tractor-trolley and a JCB machine near Navanagar village.

During routine patrolling, a team led by Post In-charge Bhim Singh noticed illegal excavation using a JCB, with the material being loaded onto a tractor-trolley. Both vehicles were immediately seized.

The Mining Department was informed, and its team promptly arrived to impound the vehicles on the spot.

DCP Panchkula, Srishti Gupta, said the police remain actively deployed to curb illegal mining, stressing that such activities not only violate the law but also cause severe environmental damage. She urged the public to report any information about illegal mining to the authorities to ensure timely action.