Police seized 2,049 liquor bottles, Rs 73.5L cash: DCP

Panchkula, May 8
During a meeting with various police officers in the district today, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police, Himadri Kaushik, said the police had seized 2,049 bottles of illicit liquor and Rs 73.56 lakh cash in various nakas that have been set up with the help of paramilitary forces in view of the General Election.
In the meeting, DCP Kaushik spoke to station in-charges of various police posts in the district and directed them to increase patrolling in their respective areas. She also directed them to ensure strict monitoring at border checkpoints.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...