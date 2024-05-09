Police seized 2,049 liquor bottles, Rs 73.5L cash: DCP

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 8

During a meeting with various police officers in the district today, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police, Himadri Kaushik, said the police had seized 2,049 bottles of illicit liquor and Rs 73.56 lakh cash in various nakas that have been set up with the help of paramilitary forces in view of the General Election.

In the meeting, DCP Kaushik spoke to station in-charges of various police posts in the district and directed them to increase patrolling in their respective areas. She also directed them to ensure strict monitoring at border checkpoints.

