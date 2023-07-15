Police theory falls flat, court acquits man in robbery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

Though it is a fact that in every case defective investigation may not go in favour of the accused, in the present case, when the available evidence has been ignored and no other independent witness has joined at any stage of the investigation, the case of the prosecution is rendered doubtful.

Observing this, Additional Session Judge Jaibir Singh acquitted Ankit, alias Monkey, a resident of Dhanas, arrested in a case of robbery after the prosecution failed to prove charges

The court says the road from Sector 43 to Sector 26 has many CCTV cameras, yet no attempt was made by the Investigating Officer to verify the occurrence of the incident.

The police had registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 392, 397, 411 read with Section 34 of the IPC on the complaint of an auto-rickshaw driver, Vinod Kumar, who had alleged on August 16, 2022, four boys snatched his wallet and mobile phone near Grain Market, Sector 26. When he tried to stop them, they thrashed him.

During the course of investigation, the said accused was arrested and a chargesheet was filed. Charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

Abhey Joshi, advocate for the accused, said the accused was falsely implicated.