Police tighten vigil across Panchkula ahead of Diwali

Panchkula Police have intensified patrolling and security arrangements across the district ahead of Diwali, with special focus on markets, crowded places and busy intersections to prevent criminal activities and ensure public safety during the festive rush.

On the directions of Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain, security arrangements have been strengthened across Panchkula, including Pinjore and Kalka. Teams led by Station House Officers (SHOs) and police post in-charges are conducting regular foot patrols and checking suspicious vehicles and individuals at surprise checkpoints.

The police have increased their presence in busy shopping areas, markets and other vulnerable locations to keep a close watch on suspicious activities. Special attention is being paid to the sale and distribution of illegal firecrackers, and strict action will be taken against those found violating the law.

DCP Aditi Singh said police personnel had been directed to maintain heightened vigilance, particularly at places witnessing heavy public movement. Police teams are also interacting with residents and shopkeepers to spread awareness about safety measures.

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Officers have been instructed to maintain continuous surveillance, conduct regular checks and respond promptly to any information regarding potential security threats. The police are also keeping a close watch on vehicular movement at busy intersections to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent inconvenience to commuters.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said maintaining law and order and protecting residents during the festive season remained the force's priority. He urged people to remain alert, follow safety guidelines and immediately inform the police about any suspicious activity.

As part of its public awareness campaign, the police have issued an advisory urging residents to exercise caution during the festive rush.

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People have been advised to keep children under supervision in crowded markets and never leave them unattended. Residents have also been asked to immediately inform the police about any unattended or suspicious object and refrain from touching it.